Woman and infant die in early morning southeast Fresno car crash

A woman and infant died early Tuesday morning after their car collided into a southeast Fresno building.
At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a silent alarm at Wade Metal Products at 1822 Los Angeles St., said Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a car had struck the side of the building — setting off the alarm. The car's front end was completely smashed, Hudson said.
The driver, an unidentified woman, died at the scene. A female infant passenger was found inside the car with major head injuries and later died at Community Regional Medical Center, Hudson said.
Hudson said officers believe the woman drove straight down Los Angeles Street, through the intersection of Broadway Street and collided head-on into the side of the building.
The collision ruptured the building's natural gas line. The fire department and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews worked to control the gas leak.
It is unclear the relationship between the woman and infant, Hudson said.
The cause of the crash has not been determined and investigators were expected be on the scene of the accident throughout the morning.
