Remembering fallen heroes at Clovis Cemetery on Memorial Day

Steady breezes kept the thousands of flags flying during the Memorial Day 2018 commemoration at the Clovis Cemetery, honoring those who gave all in service of the United States.
John Walker
Local

Gordon Scott, who served as a US Navy petty officer 3rd class on the USS Lexington during World War II, survived the ship's 1942 attack in the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first aircraft carrier to aircraft carrier battle in history.

Local

A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.