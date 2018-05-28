Man dies after crashing into concrete wall along Herndon Avenue

A man is dead after he crashed his truck into a concrete wall along Herndon Avenue early Monday morning, according to Fresno police.
Lt. Michael Landon said the man died after he lost control of his pickup and crashed into the wall on eastbound Herndon near Fruit Avenue. The man's age or name were not released.
Landon said a woman in the truck was injured but was not severely hurt. Investigators from the Collision Reconstruction Unit were at the scene. It is not clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police responded around 2:30 a.m.
The eastbound lanes of Herndon between Fruit and West avenues were closed for the investigation. Police could not say when they would reopen.
