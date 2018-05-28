Ultimate sacrifice honored around the Valley on Memorial Day 2018

Steady breezes kept the thousands of flags flying during the Memorial Day commemoration Monday at the Clovis Cemetery, one of several solemn events around the central San Joaquin Valley honoring those who gave all in service of the United States.
There are an estimated 4,000 veterans interred at the Clovis Cemetery alone. Its Monday morning ceremony was hosted by Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and The American Legion, Cecil Cox Post 147 in Clovis.
Other Valley events ranged from large, such as at Fresno Memorial Gardens featuring the 55th annual Avenue of the Flags, to small, such as the gathering at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton. All of Monday's events shared a common theme: Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
There is one more similar event this week, the rededication of the Veterans Liberty Cemetery in Fresno on Wednesday, which marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. That event includes a reading of the Gettysburg Address by President Abraham Lincoln as portrayed by Wayne Scott. It begins at 6 p.m. at the cemetery, 1821 W. Belmont Ave. just west of Roeding Park and Highway 99.
Comments