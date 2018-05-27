Rescuers save 2 brothers from submerged car

Local dignitaries gathered for ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming two new tenants to the Pacific Southwest Building, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Information Systems & Technology, and Smile Direct Club.
A federal civil jury rejected claims of a Fresno, CA, family who accused a Madera County Sheriff's sergeant, a deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer of roughing them up outside the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
Cornerstone Coffee Company’s Cierra Luna thought of brightening up the days of downtown Fresno pedestrians passing the shop, and did so by simple means: chalking out a pair of multi-colored hopscotch squares.
A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.