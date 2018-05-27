2 brothers stuck in a car upside down in a canal. It took awhile to get them out

Sanger rescue personnel saved two men who were trapped in their submerged car early Sunday morning.
Sanger police and firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to a report of a car crashed into a canal near Academy and Central avenues. They found the car upside down. Then they heard the voice of a man inside the car calling for help.
Rescuers tried to open the car door of the vehicle but needed the firefighters' "Jaws of Life" tool to pry it open. They pulled one man out who told them his brother was still inside.
An officer entered the car but couldn't free the second man. He stayed with him helping him keep is head above water while members of Cal Fire's dive team got him free.
Both men had minor injuries and were checked out by emergency medical services.
California Highway Patrol was on scene and will conduct an accident investigation.
