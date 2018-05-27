Have you seen this 13-year-old? She's been missing for nearly a month

A 13-year-old Parlier girl has been missing for nearly a month and police believe she left with a male who she's in a romantic relationship with.
Parlier police are asking the public for help in finding Annathey Euceda, last seen walking near Parlier Avenue on April 29.
Officers believe she may have taken off with a male named Edgar Martinez, whose age is unknown.
The two are likely in a beige or silver vehicle, similar to a Nissan Altima. Police say Annathey and Martinez may be preparing to travel to Washington.
Any information on the whereabouts of Annathey can be reported to the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600.
