Annathey Euceda, 13, of Parlier, has been missing since April 29, 2018. She was last seen walking on Parlier Avenue before she is said to have left with a possible romantic partner, Edgar Martinez. His age is unknown.
Annathey Euceda, 13, of Parlier, has been missing since April 29, 2018. She was last seen walking on Parlier Avenue before she is said to have left with a possible romantic partner, Edgar Martinez. His age is unknown. Parlier Police Department
Annathey Euceda, 13, of Parlier, has been missing since April 29, 2018. She was last seen walking on Parlier Avenue before she is said to have left with a possible romantic partner, Edgar Martinez. His age is unknown. Parlier Police Department

Local

Have you seen this 13-year-old? She's been missing for nearly a month

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

May 27, 2018 09:28 AM

A 13-year-old Parlier girl has been missing for nearly a month and police believe she left with a male who she's in a romantic relationship with.

Parlier police are asking the public for help in finding Annathey Euceda, last seen walking near Parlier Avenue on April 29.

Officers believe she may have taken off with a male named Edgar Martinez, whose age is unknown.

  Comments  