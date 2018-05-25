Hit-and-run crash leaves man severely injured. Fresno police searching for driver

A man was left in critical condition Friday night after getting hit by a truck as he tried to cross a street west of Highway 99.
Fresno police Lt. Jennifer Horsford said police are searching for a black Ford 2000 truck, possibly with large tires and chrome rims. She said the truck struck a man in his 50s as he tried crossed Olive Avenue just west of Hughes avenue.
Horsford said the man was take to Community Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the truck could face felony hit-and-run charges, Horsford said, for leaving the scene and severely injuring the man. She added that the truck may have damage to the left front headlight and is missing the driver side mirror.
A section of Olive Avenue near Hughes Avenue was closed off for the investigation.
The injured man's name was not immediately known. Horsford said he may have tried to cross Olive Avenue in an area that isn't well lit and added there appears to be no crosswalks in the area.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
