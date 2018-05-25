Man's car floats down Fresno County canal before 'good Samaritans' step in

A man is lucky to be alive after his car was spotted floating down a Fresno County canal Friday afternoon by what firefighters describe as "good Samaritans."
It's unclear what led to a car jumping into a canal at Barstow and Biola avenues, but Fresno fire Batallion Chief Ron Stogdell said the vehicle floated for about 200 yards.
The car later ran into a bridge where bystanders were and saw the car. Stogdell said the people used a tow strap to keep the vehicle from moving further down the canal. A woman reportedly used a pole to also keep the vehicle from moving.
There were reports that people were inside the vehicle. Stogdell said firefighters found it was only one man, believed to be in his mid-60s. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown, but Stogdell said he was breathing and talking to paramedics at the scene.
A tow truck soon arrived to extract the vehicle from the waters. A ladder lodged inside the vehicle was used by firefighters to keep the car afloat and the man's head above water as the rescue operation took place.
Firefighters at a station nearby got the rescue call around 7 p.m. Stogdell said all three factors – the bridge, the bystanders and the nearby station – all made for "a good outcome" in the rescue.
