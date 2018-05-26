Historic Pacific Southwest Building welcomes two new tenants
Local dignitaries gathered for ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming two new tenants to the Pacific Southwest Building, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Information Systems & Technology, and Smile Direct Club.
A federal civil jury rejected claims of a Fresno, CA, family who accused a Madera County Sheriff's sergeant, a deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer of roughing them up outside the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
Cornerstone Coffee Company’s Cierra Luna thought of brightening up the days of downtown Fresno pedestrians passing the shop, and did so by simple means: chalking out a pair of multi-colored hopscotch squares.
A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer describes a victim's account of how suspect Robert Gonzales beat her, her 11-month baby and abducted their 2-year old child. He is now in custody and the 2-year-old is safe.