Hemisphere Home offers unique home decor services in Fresno area

Hemisphere Home owner Roseanne Guaglianone says she offers some of the most unique home furnishings and decor designing services in the area
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Woman rescued from sunken SUV

Local

Woman rescued from sunken SUV

A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.

2017 Fresno State commencement

Education

2017 Fresno State commencement

In a sea of mortarboards, the one with "U.S. Marine" on it stood out. So did the man wearing it, Patricio Galindo of Selma, won one of the top honorees at Saturday's 107th Fresno State commencement.