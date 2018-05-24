Rep. Devin Nunes criticized on prominent billboards along 99

Devin Nunes is questioned about a trade war with China on three prominent billboards along Highway 99 near Fowler and Selma, California.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.

In a sea of mortarboards, the one with "U.S. Marine" on it stood out. So did the man wearing it, Patricio Galindo of Selma, won one of the top honorees at Saturday's 107th Fresno State commencement.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.