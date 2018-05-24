Rep. Devin Nunes criticized on prominent billboards along 99

A federal civil jury rejected claims of a Fresno, CA, family who accused a Madera County Sheriff's sergeant, a deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer of roughing them up outside the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
Cornerstone Coffee Company’s Cierra Luna thought of brightening up the days of downtown Fresno pedestrians passing the shop, and did so by simple means: chalking out a pair of multi-colored hopscotch squares.
A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer describes a victim's account of how suspect Robert Gonzales beat her, her 11-month baby and abducted their 2-year old child. He is now in custody and the 2-year-old is safe.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.