From refugee to police detective, he's one of three to receive a Top Cop award

Detective Danny Kim with the Fresno Police Department was applauded Thursday as a proactive problem solver and community leader – thorough in his investigations and generous with his time, volunteering as a mentor for children.
And his story, incredibly, began in some of the harshest of circumstances: a refugee camp in Thailand.
Kim was born in Cambodia and escaped to the camp with his family when he was 4 years old. He lived in that camp for more than seven years before his family moved to the United States when he was 12.
On Thursday, he received a Top Cop award from the Exchange Club of Fresno, which annually honors an individual from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol.
"Detective Kim’s story is that of a hero who went through many difficult conditions and tribulations to rise to a position of honor and respect," his recommendation letter reads, "both in his community, and within the Fresno Police Department."
Deputy Sheriff Gary Haslam and CHP Officer Greg Makel also received a Top Cop award.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Sheriff Margaret Mims, and CHP Captain Eric Walker presented the awards at Fort Washington Country Club.
Detective Danny Kim
Kim has worked for the Fresno Police Department for nearly two decades. Among his accomplishments, Kim was recognized for reducing crime in the El Dorado Park neighborhood near Fresno State by regularly meeting with area property owners and managers.
He's also focused on reducing crime at University Inn, which has received a high volume of calls related to drugs, prostitution and gang activity. There was an officer-involved shooting on the property in February.
"Since becoming involved with the property, crime and calls for service have been significantly reduced," his Top Cop recommendation letter reads.
Off-duty, Kim volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and is a mentor to the Southeast Asian Young Men’s Leadership Group.
Deputy Sheriff Gary Haslam
Deputy Sheriff Gary Haslam has worked for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for 17 years.
Haslam now works in the court services unit and previously served as a detective in an ag task force until his promotion to deputy sheriff in October of 2017. In the year prior to transferring to courts, he worked hundreds of ag theft cases and made over 100 arrests.
"Gary simply shows up to work each day with a positive attitude and strong work ethic that is infectious to those who work around him," his recommendation letter reads.
"Gary brings out the best in his peers and increases the productivity of the units he is assigned to. He is often the first to assist other deputies on complicated calls involving ag-related crimes and metal theft and he is a good source of information for other law enforcement personnel."
Officer Greg Makel
CHP Officer Greg Makel was recognized for his skill at investigating crime scenes, including "meticulous DNA gathering and processing techniques" that helped solve several DUI-related vehicular manslaughter cases and murder cases.
Makel serves in a unit responsible for the security of state property and employees, along with handling complex investigations.
He's worked in the Fresno area for two years – previously serving in the Santa Fe Springs area after graduating from the CHP Academy in 2001.
Makel has arrested many people found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and helps train hundreds of CHP officers and emergency responders.
"If you stop and consider not only Officer Makel's own DUI arrests, but the arrests made by those he has trained," his recommendation letter reads, "the number of injuries he has helped prevent, and lives he has potentially saved, is remarkable."
