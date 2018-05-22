Helmet-less motorcyclist crashes in Fresno rush-hour traffic, suffers critical injuries

A motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet is in critical condition after a crash in Tuesday afternoon rush-hour traffic, Fresno police said.
Lt. Steve Card said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Herndon Avenue near Polk Avenue in northwest Fresno. Card said the rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with severe injuries to his head and upper body.
Card said the motorcyclist was westbound on Herndon approaching Polk in stop-and-go traffic. Witnesses told investigators that the rider was speeding up to possibly pass traffic when he struck a vehicle from the rear and was thrown from the motorcycle.
A vehicle in the adjacent lane struck the rider while he was down.
Herdon between Millburn and Polk going West will be shut down as the investigation continues.
