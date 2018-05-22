Ambulance called to grade school as students ingest anti-depressant pills, police say

An elementary school in Fresno on Tuesday called police and an ambulance after a sixth-grader brought prescription medication to the school and ingested it with two friends.
The incident happened just before noon at Addams Elementary School on West McKinley Avenue.
Lt. Mark Hudson said a sixth-grade boy brought two Trazodone pills to school.
The medication is used to treat depression and anxiety. It is unknown if the boy was taking the medication himself or found it at home or elsewhere and brought it to school, Hudson said.
The boy took one pill and two other students split the other pill, he said. Another student reported what happened to a school counselor, Hudson said.
The students were medically cleared at the school and none went to the hospital, he said. All three were released to their parents.
The case will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review, Hudson said.
