Where to commemorate Memorial Day at central San Joaquin Valley cemeteries, parks

Sunday, May 27
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 W. McCabe Road, Santa Nella, 209-854-1040. 9 a.m.
Monday, May 28
Clovis Cemetery
Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and The American Legion, Cecil Cox Post 147 in Clovis will hold an event starting at 9 a.m.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
Activities include a car show and outside activities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a patriotic performance by the Clovis Community Concert Band at 11 a.m.; luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.; and screenings of military and veterans documentaries in the auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-299-0471, www.cvmdistrict.org/memorial-day.
Fresno Memorial Gardens
The 55th annual Memorial Day Service hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057. More than 1,400 full-size American flags will line the avenues with a patriotic concert performed by the Front Line Quartet and the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. This year’s honoree is Lanella Hare, VFW Lt. Bill Young Post 5057 Auxiliary. Volunteers are needed to raise flags at 7 a.m. and retire them at 5 p.m. 175 S. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-268-7823. 11 a.m.
Kingsburg Cemetery
Hosted by the American Legion Post #191 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6152. The ceremony includes raising the American flag, a flag-folding ceremony, patriotic music by Kingsburg High School’s Jazz Choir and placing a flag with a cross and poppy on each veterans’ grave, refreshments will be served following the ceremony. Volunteers are needed to place flags and poppies at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 and to retire them at 3 p.m. May 28, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave., Kingsburg, 559-897-2426. 9 a.m.
Oakhill Cemetery
Veterans of Foreign War Post 8743 and Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment 1121 will be holding a Memorial Service with the Avenue of Flags, a reading, divine blessing, flowers and a flag on the grave of fallen comrades, firing or three rifle volleys and the playing of taps, 401881 Highway 41, Oakhurst. 10 a.m.
Roeding Park
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Hanford Nisei Liberty Post 5869 and Sierra Nisei Post 8499 will hold a service that includes honor roll, places of the wreath, placing of the flag, benediction, taps and a closing address. 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6318. 9 a.m.
Veterans Liberty Cemetery
1821 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-224-3895. 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
Visalia District Cemetery
The program includes presentation of the colors by Naval sea cadets, stories of two World War II veterans, music and song by Golden West High School, laying of wreaths, release of peace and remembrance doves, rifle salute and playing of taps. Volunteers are needed to place 4,000 small American flags on every veteran’s grave at 7 a.m. May 26; lay out flagpoles beginning at 1 p.m. May 27; put up 2,200 large American flags with the name of a veteran and branch of service at 6 a.m. May 28; or to help remove the flags at 3:30 p.m. May 28. 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, 559-734-6181. 10 a.m.
Washington Colony Cemetery
7318 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 559-264-7577. 9 a.m.
Woodward Park Sunrise Service
Organized by Vietnam Veterans of America, William G. Camp Memorial Chapter 933. Donuts and coffee will be provided. Park fees have been waived and refreshments will be served. Lakewood Picnic Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-974-2503. 5:45 a.m.
Wednesday, May 30
Veterans Liberty Cemetery
Re-dedication of the cemetery on the 100th anniversarry of its founding, including Gettysburg Address by President Abraham Lincoln as portrayed by Wayne Scott and unveiling of a monument commemorating the 100th anniversary by E Clampus Vitus, James Savage Lodge 1852. 1821 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno. 6 p.m.
