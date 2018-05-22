Flags honor Civil War and Spanish American War veterans for Memorial Day 2017 at Liberty Veterans Cemetery in Fresno.
Local

Where to commemorate Memorial Day at central San Joaquin Valley cemeteries, parks

Fresno Bee Staff

May 22, 2018 03:41 PM

Sunday, May 27

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery

32053 W. McCabe Road, Santa Nella, 209-854-1040. 9 a.m.

Monday, May 28

Clovis Cemetery

Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and The American Legion, Cecil Cox Post 147 in Clovis will hold an event starting at 9 a.m.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Activities include a car show and outside activities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a patriotic performance by the Clovis Community Concert Band at 11 a.m.; luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.; and screenings of military and veterans documentaries in the auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-299-0471, www.cvmdistrict.org/memorial-day.

Fresno Memorial Gardens

The 55th annual Memorial Day Service hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057. More than 1,400 full-size American flags will line the avenues with a patriotic concert performed by the Front Line Quartet and the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. This year’s honoree is Lanella Hare, VFW Lt. Bill Young Post 5057 Auxiliary. Volunteers are needed to raise flags at 7 a.m. and retire them at 5 p.m. 175 S. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-268-7823. 11 a.m.

Kingsburg Cemetery

Hosted by the American Legion Post #191 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6152. The ceremony includes raising the American flag, a flag-folding ceremony, patriotic music by Kingsburg High School’s Jazz Choir and placing a flag with a cross and poppy on each veterans’ grave, refreshments will be served following the ceremony. Volunteers are needed to place flags and poppies at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 and to retire them at 3 p.m. May 28, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave., Kingsburg, 559-897-2426. 9 a.m.

Oakhill Cemetery

Veterans of Foreign War Post 8743 and Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment 1121 will be holding a Memorial Service with the Avenue of Flags, a reading, divine blessing, flowers and a flag on the grave of fallen comrades, firing or three rifle volleys and the playing of taps, 401881 Highway 41, Oakhurst. 10 a.m.

Roeding Park

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Hanford Nisei Liberty Post 5869 and Sierra Nisei Post 8499 will hold a service that includes honor roll, places of the wreath, placing of the flag, benediction, taps and a closing address. 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6318. 9 a.m.

Veterans Liberty Cemetery

1821 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-224-3895. 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

Visalia District Cemetery

The program includes presentation of the colors by Naval sea cadets, stories of two World War II veterans, music and song by Golden West High School, laying of wreaths, release of peace and remembrance doves, rifle salute and playing of taps. Volunteers are needed to place 4,000 small American flags on every veteran’s grave at 7 a.m. May 26; lay out flagpoles beginning at 1 p.m. May 27; put up 2,200 large American flags with the name of a veteran and branch of service at 6 a.m. May 28; or to help remove the flags at 3:30 p.m. May 28. 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, 559-734-6181. 10 a.m.

Washington Colony Cemetery

7318 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 559-264-7577. 9 a.m.

Woodward Park Sunrise Service

Organized by Vietnam Veterans of America, William G. Camp Memorial Chapter 933. Donuts and coffee will be provided. Park fees have been waived and refreshments will be served. Lakewood Picnic Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-974-2503. 5:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 30

Veterans Liberty Cemetery

Re-dedication of the cemetery on the 100th anniversarry of its founding, including Gettysburg Address by President Abraham Lincoln as portrayed by Wayne Scott and unveiling of a monument commemorating the 100th anniversary by E Clampus Vitus, James Savage Lodge 1852. 1821 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno. 6 p.m.

