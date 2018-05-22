Have you seen this lost Fresno pig? It could be Poncho or Cupcake

There are at least two lost pot-bellied pigs on the loose in Fresno, and they need your help.
The plight of pigs Poncho and Cupcake got the attention of thousands after a video was posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. It shows a frantic black pig running in a median alongside fast-moving traffic headed southbound on Fresno Street toward Ashlan Avenue.
Two people have since taken to Facebook saying it could be their lost pig – a male named Poncho, or a female named Cupcake.
The video of the lost pig, captured by Arturo Rios Jr., had been viewed more than 50,000 times within its first day.
"Just another day in Fresno," Rios wrote, ending his post with #whereispancho #findingcupcake.
Rios was on his way to the gym just after 3 p.m. Monday when he noticed what looked like a strange dog. He started filming once he realized it was a pig. He turned his car around to try to catch the animal, but it disappeared. He later walked the streets with his German shepherd, but the pair couldn't find the pig.
"There has been people messaging me saying they had the pig for a few hours," Rios said, "but somehow the pig escaped."
Cupcake's owner, 33-year-old Katie Buford, said Tuesday that the video Rios posted looks just like her pig.
Buford can be reached at 559-270-9135 if anyone has information about where Cupcake may be.
"She's lovable, she's fat, she loves her belly getting rubbed," Buford said of Cupcake. "She loves watermelon. She'll climb up in bed with me. … She's all black and her stomach is almost on the ground."
Also on Monday, Jazlyne Rodriguez took to Facebook, sharing photos with a black pig, asking for the public's help to find Poncho.
Buford hopes Cupcake will return home safe.
"When I seen that video, I don't know dude, my heart dropped dude," Buford said. "If that was her, she looked hella scared, terrified. I just want to know she's alright."
