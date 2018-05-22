Putting a spring in your step in downtown Fresno

Cornerstone Coffee Company’s Cierra Luna thought of brightening up the days of downtown Fresno pedestrians passing the shop, and did so by simple means: chalking out a pair of multi-colored hopscotch squares.
John Walker
A woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, May 21 2018 and drove into a Fresno, California ponding basin. The pregnant victim was rescued by another driver, but her 6-month-old puppy Shadow, a female German Shepherd, did not survive.

In a sea of mortarboards, the one with "U.S. Marine" on it stood out. So did the man wearing it, Patricio Galindo of Selma, won one of the top honorees at Saturday's 107th Fresno State commencement.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.

A Fresno, California Superior Court jury on Thursday, May 10, 2018 ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pay $8 million to Jeannette Ortiz for wrongfully firing her in January 2015 from the restaurant she managed near Fresno State.