In this June 6, 2004 file photo, hikers descend the cable route after climbing to the summit of Half Dome, in Yosemite National Park.
In this June 6, 2004 file photo, hikers descend the cable route after climbing to the summit of Half Dome, in Yosemite National Park. Robert F. Bukaty Associated Press file
In this June 6, 2004 file photo, hikers descend the cable route after climbing to the summit of Half Dome, in Yosemite National Park. Robert F. Bukaty Associated Press file

Local

Yosemite hiker falls to his death from Half Dome cables, national park says

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

May 22, 2018 03:06 PM

A hiker who fell in Yosemite National Park while using the Half Dome cables has died, the park said Tuesday.

The male hiker fell from the cables about 4:30 p.m. Monday while hiking during a thunderstorm with another person, according to the park.

Rangers received a report that a hiker had slipped and fell off the cables. When rangers arrived, they helped the second hiker but the first hiker did not survive. His body was recovered about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2010, and the first visitor fatality in the park this year, the park said.

The identity of the hiker will be released after his family is notified. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

  Comments  