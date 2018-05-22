Yosemite hiker falls to his death from Half Dome cables, national park says

A hiker who fell in Yosemite National Park while using the Half Dome cables has died, the park said Tuesday.
The male hiker fell from the cables about 4:30 p.m. Monday while hiking during a thunderstorm with another person, according to the park.
Rangers received a report that a hiker had slipped and fell off the cables. When rangers arrived, they helped the second hiker but the first hiker did not survive. His body was recovered about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
This is the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2010, and the first visitor fatality in the park this year, the park said.
The identity of the hiker will be released after his family is notified. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
