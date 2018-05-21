Fresno has a new app to help you save money and waste less water

If you love to obsess about your water bill or just want to know more about how much water you use, than the city of Fresno has an app for you.
City officials rolled out the EyeOnWater app on Monday as a way for residents to better understand their water usage. The goal is to help people save money and ultimately use less water.
The free app gives you the same tools the city uses to monitor how much water you use by the hour, day, week, month and year. It will tell you quickly if your usage is up or down compared to the previous week.
"People have been asking for a long time for this data," said Bud Tickel, interim assistant director for the Department of Public Utilities. "There are a lot of things you can do with this system."
For those who really want to geek out with the app, you can overlay temperature data on your usage chart, or create a graph showing the time of day you use the most water. You can even set up an alert to warn you when it detects a possible leak — a costly waste of water that often is unknown by the user.
The app will send the alert to you by text or email. You can even export the data to an Excel spreadsheet.
To get the app you can visit fresno.eyeonwater.com/signup or you can download the app on your mobile device. All you need to do is enter your billing account number and e-mail address, verify your address, create and confirm your password and accept the terms of use.
If you need any help on how to use the app or set up alerts you can go to, helpeyeonwater.com.
Wilma Quan-Schecter, Fresno's city manager, is hopeful the app will help people continue to use less water. Already, Fresno's average daily water usage has dropped over the last five years from 329 gallons per person, per day down to less than 240 gallons per person, per day.
You can also visit the city's department of public utilities website for more information about ways to conserve water.
