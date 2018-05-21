He saved her from a sunken SUV, but couldn't reach her puppy

A Fresno woman who crashed her SUV into a ponding basin Monday morning was fortunate that a good Samaritan witnessed her plunging into the deep water and pulled her to safety. Unfortunately, he could not reach her 6-month-old puppy, who perished in the crash.
A fire department dive team was unable to revive Shadow, a female German Shepherd pup.
The crash happened about 10 a.m. as the woman was driving on Weber Avenue south of Valentine Avenue when she felt a wheel began to wobble on her 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel. She lost control of the SUV, which rolled across a field, through a 6-foot fence, into the basin and came to rest in about 15 feet of water.
The pregnant woman was able to get out of the car and swim to the surface, but was struggling to reach the shore. Jovanny Encinas was driving on Weber when he saw the SUV dive into the water. Encinas said he stopped his car and ran into the water to help her get to dry land.
Encinas shrugged off his life-saving effort.
"Just a good Samaritan, I guess," he said.
Van Tassel said the dive team was en route to the crash, but arrived after the woman was safe. A diver was sent into the water in a bid to save Shadow, but unfortunately a window was partially down on the SUV, and water had entered the passenger compartment.
The dive team arrived about 20 minutes after the vehicle was submerged, and despite a lengthy effort to revive Shadow through CPR, she did not survive.
