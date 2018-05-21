Amazon gives Fresno leaders a peek at its new fulfillment center

Amazon opened the doors to its massive new Fresno fulfillment center to the local leaders and the media Monday as it prepares for a possible June opening.
The 855,000-square-foot facility center will employ 1,500 full-time workers who will pack and ship items such as toys, housewares and small electronics, according to Amazon.
The facility has been under construction for nearly a year.
Amazon says it will make a $5,000 donation to Fresno Unified School District’s Tournament of Technology to support STEM and robotics education for more than 600 local students.
Comments