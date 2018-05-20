Fresno Chief Dyer describes a peaceful Grizzly Fest for 2018

Fresno Chief of Police Jerry Dyer watched Snoop Dogg perform as the headlining act on the second and final day of Grizzly Fest 2018 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
2017 Fresno State commencement

Education

2017 Fresno State commencement

In a sea of mortarboards, the one with "U.S. Marine" on it stood out. So did the man wearing it, Patricio Galindo of Selma, won one of the top honorees at Saturday's 107th Fresno State commencement.

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Crime

Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.

Jury says Chipotle owes former manager $7.97 million

Local

Jury says Chipotle owes former manager $7.97 million

A Fresno, California Superior Court jury on Thursday, May 10, 2018 ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pay $8 million to Jeannette Ortiz for wrongfully firing her in January 2015 from the restaurant she managed near Fresno State.

KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Crime

KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Two masked suspects spent nearly 10 minutes inside KH Jewelers on Ashlan Ave. removing jewelry from the safes after assaulting the victim as he opened the business.