She left her Fresno home and never made it to her destination, police say

An elderly woman in Fresno left her home on Friday but never made it to her destination. Now police are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Gloria Lombardi, 84, left her home at Winery and Olive avenues and was headed to the Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street area. But she never made it there. The Clovis Police Department said she stopped by Toyota of Clovis at Shaw Avenue and Freeway 168 along the way around 11:45 a.m.
Lombardi is described as 5 foot, 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police are not sure what she was wearing last. She was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon with California license plate: 5PCS922.
Anyone with information on Lombardi is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
