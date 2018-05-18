Rescue group fears missing Fresno girl is victim of human trafficking

A Fresno group that helps victims of human trafficking is asking the public to help find a missing teen girl in Fresno.
Natlia Espinosa-Abina, 14, has not been seen by her family May 11, said Debra Rush, chief executive officer of Breaking the Chains.
The girl left home after getting in an argument with her mother, Rush said, and was last seen in the area of Cedar and Olive.
Fresno police confirmed that Espinosa-Abina was reported missing Sunday morning. She is listed as an at-risk runaway, police said.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.
Comments