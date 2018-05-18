Body believed to be missing hiker Jared Gardner recovered from San Joaquin River

A sheriff's search and rescue team Friday recovered a body from the San Joaquin River believed to be that of Jared Gardner, 18, who was missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by currents in the river gorge.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said the identity has not yet been confirmed by the Fresno County Coroner.
Gardner and a group of friends were visiting Squaw Leap and sitting on a rock when water levels quickly rose and they were carried away by the current.
The search team has been searching for Gardner for nearly a week on foot and helicopter.
This story will be updated.
