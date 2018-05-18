Tioga Road scheduled to re-open

If you were hoping to see the backside of Yosemite National Park’s iconic Half Dome or wanting to cross through the park to experience the majesty of the eastern Sierra early this season, you’re in luck: Yosemite has announced the opening of Tioga Road (also know as Highway 120) for the 2018 season.
The road opens Monday, May 21 at 9 a.m.
Tioga Road is a seasonal road that connects the park through its east and western entrances, across the Sierra, through late spring to early fall.
Higher elevation locations in the park may be impacted by an approaching storm next week. If conditions are hazardous and unsafe, the road will be temporarily closed.
There will be limited services available along Tioga Road and all campgrounds remain closed.
Motorists be warned, there is no gasoline available along Tioga Road and the closest station is located at Crane Flat.
Pacific Crest Trail hikers looking to resupply at the Tuolumne Meadows Store will remain out of luck, as the store is still closed with no anticipated opening date. The Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center is closed, as well.
Yosemite officials remind drivers to exercise caution if driving in icy or snow conditions and to always watch for hazards like falling debris.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200.
