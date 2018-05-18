Fresno native recalls his service in the Vietnam War and surviving a devastating injury
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.
A Fresno, California Superior Court jury on Thursday, May 10, 2018 ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pay $8 million to Jeannette Ortiz for wrongfully firing her in January 2015 from the restaurant she managed near Fresno State.
Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.