A woman, apparently distracted by her phone, clipped by train in Fresno, police say

A woman was apparently distracted by her phone when she was clipped by a train in central Fresno on Thursday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., Fresno police received reports of a train-versus-pedestrian collision near Olive and Blackstone Avenues, Lt. Michael Landon said.
Officers found a woman in her 20s with minor injuries. She was transported to a hospital as a precaution.
Witnesses told police that the woman was standing near the railroad tracks for quite some time and appeared to be focused on a cell phone, Landon said.
The train operators saw the woman from at least a half a mile out, Landon said, and sounded the warning horn multiple times.
It is unknown the speed of the train when it clipped her, and it is also unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, Landon said.
