A woman in her 20s was clipped by a train traveling north bound in central Fresno near Blackstone and and Olive avenues on Thursday night, May 17, 2018. Jessica Johnson
A woman, apparently distracted by her phone, clipped by train in Fresno, police say

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

May 17, 2018 09:18 PM

A woman was apparently distracted by her phone when she was clipped by a train in central Fresno on Thursday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., Fresno police received reports of a train-versus-pedestrian collision near Olive and Blackstone Avenues, Lt. Michael Landon said.

Officers found a woman in her 20s with minor injuries. She was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses told police that the woman was standing near the railroad tracks for quite some time and appeared to be focused on a cell phone, Landon said.

The train operators saw the woman from at least a half a mile out, Landon said, and sounded the warning horn multiple times.

It is unknown the speed of the train when it clipped her, and it is also unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, Landon said.

