Two die in car crash with big rig east of Fresno

Two people died in a crash between a car and a big rig east of Fresno on Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shields and Leonard avenues.
A Toyota Camry heading south on Leonard stopped at a stop sign, then pulled into the intersection when it was hit by the big rig traveling west on Shields, said CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi.
The truck had the right-of-way as there's no stop sign on Shields at the intersection.
The driver of the Camry and the passenger, a man and a woman, died at the scene.
The driver of the big rig is from Fresno and attempted to stop before the collision, Bianchi said.
The Camry appears to be from El Centro, he added.
There was no initial indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
"It looks like an unfortunate accident," Bianchi said.
The intersection was expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.
