Here's how will work for a high-speed rail bridge will affect traffic on Highway 99 next week

Detours will be in place on Highway 99 at Cedar Avenue next week as contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority install a temporary concrete barrier.
The barrier is part of the preparations for construction of an elevated viaduct for high-speed train tracks that will run above the freeway at the south end of Fresno. Nighttime lane closures will begin Sunday and continue each night for about a week. The work will go from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.
Lane closures on the freeway are scheduled to happen in three stages:
The northbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed at Cedar Avenue on Sunday night and Monday night.
The southbound lanes of the highway will be closed at Cedar Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The southbound on-cramp from Cedar Avenue to Highway 99 will be closed Thursday night.
Detours will be in place for drivers to get around the construction area, and drivers are being asked to follow lane-closure signage and prepare for delays. For southbound drivers who won't be able to use the southbound on-ramp from Cedar Avenue, a detour will route them east onto Central Avenue, south on Chestnut and back onto Highway 99 using the on-ramp from Chestnut Avenue.
More information on high-speed rail construction is online at buildhsr.com.
