When will power be restored after major outage in Fresno?

Power may be out to some customers until 6 p.m. Thursday after a driver knocked down a big Pacific Gas & Electric Co. transmission tower in northwest Fresno.
A power company spokeswoman said it would take until then for full restoration of power in the city.
The outage was reported just after 1 a.m. By 8 a.m., power was still out to more than 7,000 customers. At its height, the outage affected about 12,500 customers in an area roughly bounded by Shaw Avenue, Maroa Avenue, Fresno Chaffee Zoo and just west of Highway 99.
Many traffic lights in the affected area were out.
The driver ran into the one of the big towers along the canal bank between Marks and Valentine avenues near Gettysburg Avenue. After the collision, downed power lines caused a grass fire.
The SUV that ran into the tower remained at the scene Thursday morning. There was no immediate word on the driver's condition.
This story will be updated.
