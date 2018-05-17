The area of Fresno affected by a power outage Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The area of Fresno affected by a power outage Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Major power outage in Fresno, thousands of customers affected

By Jim Guy

May 17, 2018 05:59 AM

Electricity was knocked out to a major portion of Fresno on Thursday after a driver knocked down a big Pacific Gas & Electric Co. transmission tower in northwest Fresno.

A power company spokeswoman said it would take until 6 p.m. Thursday for full restoration of power in the city.

The driver ran into the one of the big towers along the canal bank between Marks and Valentine avenues near Gettysburg Avenue. After the collision, downed power lines caused a grass fire.

About 12,500 customers were hit by the outage, which stretches in an area roughly bounded by Shaw Avenue, Maroa Avenue, Fresno Chaffee Zoo and west of Highway 99.

Many traffic lights in the affected area are out.

