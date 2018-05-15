Hiker, mountain climber fall to their deaths in Sequoia National Park incidents

A thin layer of early morning mist hangs over the Middle Fork Kaweah River drainage, as seen from Panther Gap in Sequoia National Park in this file photo from 2010. Two hikers died recently in Sequoia National Park, the park service reported Tuesday, May 15, 2018. One near Pear Lake and the other on the Mountaineers Route at Mt. Whitney. Marek Warszawski Fresno Bee file