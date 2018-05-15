Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.
A Fresno, California Superior Court jury on Thursday, May 10, 2018 ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pay $8 million to Jeannette Ortiz for wrongfully firing her in January 2015 from the restaurant she managed near Fresno State.
Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.
After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has this recording of a scammer using its name to get your info. The department posted a warning on its Facebook page @mariposacountysheriff that included a list of things it would never ask you by phone.