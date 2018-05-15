Weber to become Bee’s editorial page editor

Tad Weber, who has served as metro editor of The Fresno Bee for the past five years, has been named editorial page editor, effective May 21.
Weber’s appointment was announced in the newsroom Tuesday by Editor Joseph Kieta. He replaces Bill McEwen, who left The Bee in late August, and Gail Marshall, who filled the role on an interim basis since McEwen’s departure.
Weber joined The Bee in April 2013 as metro editor after spending 13 years as managing editor of The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. He also spent 15 years as a reporter and assistant city editor at the Santa Barbara News-Press.
Kieta said Weber will work to uphold The Bee’s role as a marketplace for ideas and civil community debate through editorials, letters to the editor, Valley Voice contributions and other forms of expression. He will be one of five members of The Bee’s editorial board; the others are Kieta, Publisher Ken Riddick, Vida en el Valle Editor Juan Esparza Loera and Vida reporter Maria Guadalupe Ortiz-Briones. The Bee’s editorials are the consensus opinion of the editorial board.
“Tad is a thoughtful editor who has a strong understanding of the San Joaquin Valley,” Kieta said. “I’m confident he will carefully shepherd The Bee’s opinions on important topics of community interest. I also expect Tad to experiment with new ways to engage the community through the digital world, with video and social media playing a large role.”
Weber said he looks forward to being an ambassador for The Bee and its journalism while providing a dynamic forum to discuss the issues of the day.
“I once was a newspaper boy who delivered to his customers the edition that led with a front page headline, ‘Nixon resigns.’ I grabbed hold of the idea of newspapers making a difference by serving a community and holding the powerful accountable. It’s been my honor to share those goals with talented reporters over the years, including my colleagues here at The Bee. Now I am ready for a new venture in daily journalism, and still aim to serve the community and hold leaders accountable,” Weber said.
