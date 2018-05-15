Remember Ananya Vinay? This is how Fresno kids did at this year's spelling bees

The Fresno students who competed in the 2018 California State Elementary Spelling Bee won't get to follow in the footsteps of the Fresno student crowned national spelling champion last year – at least for now.
Shiv Mehrotra-Varma and Kevin Narang, both fifth graders, competed May 12 at the Wentworth Education Center in Stockton, California during the state meet. But Kevin was eliminated in the second round, and Shiv was eliminated in the third round.
Shiv, of Fugman Elementary School, won this year's Fresno County Scripps Spelling Bee held at Fresno State in March by correctly spelling "einkorn" — a type of corn grown in southeastern Turkey. Kevin, of Sanger Academy Charter School, became the runner up after he misspelled "madeleine," a small rich cake baked in a tin that's shaped like a shell.
The two faced dozens of elementary students during the competition on Mother's Day weekend. Aziza Mohammed, a Santa Clara sixth grader, won that event and now heads to the national spelling bee near Washington, D.C. The winner of last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, Ananya Vinay, had a part in Shiv's win this year at the county level. She coached his school team.
Ananya won this year's middle school spelling competition also held at Fresno State and then went on to win the 2018 California State Junior High Spelling Bee on May 5 in San Rafael. Fresno student Dalia Sheikh took 18th place at the middle school competition.
Despite Ananya's latest state spelling bee win, there won't be a Fresno speller competing at the Scripps Bee at the end of May. The rules say past winners of the national competition are not allowed to compete again.
As for Shiv and Kevin and Dalia, there is always next year.
Comments