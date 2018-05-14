He was last seen at the river with his friends. Now a search for the teenager is underway

A search is underway for an 18-year-old who is said to have been swept away by the rising water level of the San Joaquin River Gorge on Saturday.
A group of friends were visiting Squaw Leap while sitting on a rock when the water levels rose quickly and they were swept away by the current.
While the rest of the friends were able to make it to higher ground, Jared Gardner was no where to be found after being swept away by the fast-moving current, said Lt. Robert Woodrum with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
When his friends were able to reach phone service at 3:45 p.m., they called the sheriff's office to report their friend had gone missing.
Search-and-rescue teams scanned the area throughout the weekend and continue their search Monday morning.
Woodrum says there are about 10 personnel from the office conducting the search-and-rescue mission, as well as Millerton Lake State Park Rangers.
Comments