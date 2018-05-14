Three killed in head-on collision on Highway 41 coast route

A head-on collision Saturday on the highway from the central San Joaquin Valley to the Central Coast left three people dead, one with major injuries and another with moderate injuries.
The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 41 near York Avenue, about halfway between Kettleman City and Cholame. The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that for an unknown reason, a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by an Avenal man crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a Tulare man.
Both drivers survived but the two passengers in the Mitsubishi, ages 22 and 23, and a 56-year-old passenger in the Ford died at the scene. One of the passengers in the Mitsubishi was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as Tyler Veeneman, 21. He had major injuries. The driver of the Ford was identified as Luis Mendoza, 65. He had moderate injuries. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment and no arrests were made.
The CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor and the collision remains under investigation.
