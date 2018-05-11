Fire in Madera County prompts warning. Several fire engines at scene

Madera County issued a warning that a fire has been reported near Cascadel Woods.
The situation is being monitored and the county said for residents should be prepared to take action immediately, if need be, and to not wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened.
The Sierra News Online tweeted that several fire engines are on scene in Cascadel Woods, approximately half an acre of fire with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Additional units were being dispatched.
