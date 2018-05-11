Man fishing for items in central Fresno canal catches human hand, police say

A man searching for recyclables inside a central Fresno canal Friday caught a human hand, according to police.
Lt. Jennifer Horsford said the hand discovery led to a dead person stuck in the waters.
Water rescue crews pulled it from the canal at Maroa and Dayton avenues after police got a call from the man around 5:20 p.m. The death is considered suspicious as investigators determine how the person ended up in the canal.
Horsford said the identity and gender of the body is still unknown, but that the coroner's office would determine that. The body was pulled out of the canal by 7 p.m. It is unclear how long it was in the water.
The man who discovered the body apparently told police he thought the hand he caught belonged to a mannequin at first.
