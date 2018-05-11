12 children hurt when big rig slams into school bus on 180 in Fresno

Twelve children were injured Friday afternoon when a school bus they were riding in was rear-ended by a big rig on Highway 180 in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
None of the children were taken to the hospital. Most of them complained of pain to their heads and were to be released to their parents, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said. There were a total of 22 elementary children on the Central Unified School District bus.
The crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. neat the westbound 180 transition to Highway 99.
Traffic was backed up for about a mile, according to the CHP.
Taylor said there was damage to the rear of the bus and to the big rig, but both vehicles were driven away.
