Jury says Chipotle owes former manager $7.97 million

A Fresno, California Superior Court jury on Thursday, May 10, 2018 ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pay $8 million to Jeannette Ortiz for wrongfully firing her in January 2015 from the restaurant she managed near Fresno State.
Gary Funk gfunk@fresnobee.com
KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Crime

KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Two masked suspects spent nearly 10 minutes inside KH Jewelers on Ashlan Ave. removing jewelry from the safes after assaulting the victim as he opened the business.