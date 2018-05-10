A man who flipped his pickup into a canal in Sanger was able to escape, according to Sanger police.
Man escapes after flipping truck into canal in Sanger

By Ashleigh Panoo

APanoo@fresnobee.com

May 10, 2018 10:43 PM

A man who flipped his truck into a canal in Sanger on Thursday night was able to float to safety after climbing out, according to the Sanger Police Department.

The man lost control of his pickup while driving on Jensen Avenue east of Indianola Avenue just after 8 p.m. He drove into the center median, hitting trees and flipping his truck, which ended up upside down in the canal, police said.

The man floated downstream for a distance before climbing out of the canal.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for complaints of pain, police said.

The area is closed as crews pull the truck out of the canal and clear the area.

