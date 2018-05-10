Here's a clever way to keep your baby cool in the backseat during hot summer days

Summer is coming.
And a young Fresno mom has figured out a creative and inexpensive way to keep her baby cool in the back seat of vehicles.
Especially on those hot, summer Fresno days when the air conditioner is slow to crank out cold air, all while the digital car thermometer is reading 100-plus degrees.
Bryanna Chavez, 21, posted on Twitter a video of her makeshift, baby cooling center, which consisted of a mini electrical fan that's clipped to a roof handle and pointing at her four-month-old son, Ezekiel, who was strapped inside of a rear-facing car seat.
"I hated seeing him get sweaty and all red," Chavez said in a telephone interview with The Bee. "When I'd sit back there with him, I was a little hot. And the air wasn't hitting him at all because he's facing the back window.
"I can only image how uncomfortable he was."
Chavez came up with the idea while walking through a local Wal-Mart and coming across a $12 fan in the cars section.
"Thought it was worth a shot," she said.
Chavez then came to realize the fan also had a strong clip that securely clipped onto to a roof handle. In addition, the fan came with long wiring, which made it easy to be plugged into her car lighter charger.
The setup completed, then came the test run.
When she first tried it on her baby, Chavez thought the air was too strong as it hit Ezekiel in the face and top of his head.
"But then I saw him laughing and smiling," Chavez said. "He looked so happy. I kept it at that setting."
Chavez's video of her baby cooling setup ended up getting retweeted almost 5,000 times in 24 hours, as of Thursday evening.
Many responded with positive feedback and congratulated her on her creativity.
Chavez's dad, who is a mechanic, might've given her the top compliment.
"It works good," Chavez recalled her dad saying. "You definitely have my brain."
Like many babies these days, Ezekiel will be riding in a rear-facing car seat for a few years.
Parents used to turn the baby seat to face the front as soon as their child celebrated its first birthday, according to babycenter.com.
But the American Academy of Pediatrics and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration now recommends children face backward until they outgrow their seat, which is about 2 or 3 years old.
Which means, Chavez should get her money's worth on her $12 fan -- as long as it continues to stay strong being clasped to the roof handle.
"You definitely could put tape on the fan if it make you feel safer," Chavez said. "All I know is my son is able to enjoy his car rides even more."
And a happy Baby, almost always means a happy Mommy.
Comments