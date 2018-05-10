Here's a clever way to keep your baby cool in the backseat during hot summer days

SHARE COPY LINK A 21-year-old Fresno mom figured out a creative way how to keep her baby son cool in the back of the car. In this scenario, the car seat faces the back window for safety purposes, making it difficult for the air conditioning to reach the baby. Courtesy Bryanna Chavez

A 21-year-old Fresno mom figured out a creative way how to keep her baby son cool in the back of the car. In this scenario, the car seat faces the back window for safety purposes, making it difficult for the air conditioning to reach the baby. Courtesy Bryanna Chavez