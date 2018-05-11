Madera meat company was put on notice by USDA twice. PETA wants criminal investigation

A Madera meat company is under scrutiny from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
And also, the United States Department of Agriculture.
The federal agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service visited JJ Meat Company twice last month and sent the company a notice of suspension for its handling of animals during slaughter. The suspension was given after a Holstein calf was left conscious and standing in the so-called "blood pit," where animals are laid after being stunned before slaughter.
The calf was "holding its head up and aware of its surrounding," according to the notice, and had to be stunned a second time.
"This is an egregious act of inhumane handling of animals in connection with slaughter," the Food Safety Inspection Service wrote in the notice.
During a second visit last month, inspectors witnessed a live goat run out of the blood pit area. The animal was then dragged back by an employee, in violation of the corrective actions the company was supposed to be undertaking at the time.
And this was not the first time the Inspections Service had raised concerns about the company's practices. According to USDA documents, plant management had been notified about concerns with equipment several times, starting in December of last year, and had failed to implement procedures to prevent ineffective stunning.
Now, PETA is calling for legal actions against JJ Meat Company. In a letter sent to Madera Country Distric Attorney David Linn (and local media), the group called for an investigation into the company to determine if charges can be filed. According to the letter, PETA believes the company's actions may violate California Penal Code 597 B, which deals with animal torture.
As of Thursday, the district attorney had not seen the letter, but said he was interested in seeing it and determining whether a preliminary investigation would be warranted.
A call to JJ Meat Company was answered by a man who identified himself as not the owner. He said he knew nothing about the case.
