Pot sellers want a say in any rules being written for marijuana sales in Fresno

After a two-month investigation, Fresno police seized 150 pounds of THC-infused edibles, including those packaged as candies. Chief Jerry Dyer expressed concern of such candies falling into the hands of children. John Walker The Fresno Bee

