Amazon’s not the only warehouse hiring in Fresno. Ulta Beauty looking for workers, too

Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s biggest retailers of cosmetics and beauty supplies, is ramping up the staffing of a major distribution center in Fresno to serve 400 stores and fill online orders from customers across the western U.S.
When it opens later this year, the 670,500-square-foot center near Central and East avenues will employ about 540 workers – a workforce that could expand to as many as 1,000 employees during peak retail seasons. It will be one of six distribution warehouses that Ulta operates, and the only one in California.
The center is less than a half-mile from the site where online retailer Amazon is getting ready to open its own fulfillment warehouse near Central and Orange avenues. Amazon expects to have about 1,500 employees by the time it hits its full stride. Together, Ulta and Amazon are expected to account for more than 2,000 new jobs in the warehouse sector.
“We have spent the past three months hiring our initial leadership team,” said Carolyn Sutphen, an Ulta spokeswoman. “We are continuing to hire leadership positions and have recently started hiring key specialty positions such as mechanics, clerks and equipment operators.”
According to the employment page of Ulta’s website, these various positions include industrial engineers, production controllers, maintenance supervisors, distribution center supervisors and warehouse management system analysts.
Now, as the center’s summer opening draws nearer, “we just posted positions for material handlers, our primary hourly warehouse associates position,” Sutphen said. “This hiring will continue for the next six months.”
Applicants for materials handlers need to be at least 18 years old and have basic math skills. The company prefers people who have a high school diploma or GED, a year or more of related experience or training, or a combination of experience and education. Ulta also prefers that employees have basic computer skills and be knowledgeable about scanners that track inventory through the distribution process.
The work may involve constant exposure to loud noises, occasional work in high places, variations in temperature, dusty environments, strong scents from cosmetics and fragrances and work in narrow aisles or trailers.
Ulta, which has 1,074 stores in 48 states plus the District of Columbia, reported sales of nearly $5.9 billion in 2017, generating a profit of about $555.2 million.
