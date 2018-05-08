Expect traffic delays during Yosemite Half Marathon and watch out for 3,000 runners

Traffic delays and road closures are expected around Bass Lake on Saturday due to the fourth annual Yosemite Half Marathon.
Beasore Road will be closed crossing onto Highway 274 at The Pines Resort for runner safety, according to Dehn Craig, Yosemite Half Marathon event director.
Motorists are advised to use the detour to North Fork to get to Oakhurst.
Slight traffic delays are expected along North Shore Road with heavy runner traffic from 7:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Over 3,000 runners are anticipated to take part in the marathon with a planned course through the Sierra National Forest just north of Bass Lake, then down Beasore Road and around part of Bass Lake, ending at Recreation Point.
