Two-alarm fire draws crowd to southeast Fresno apartment complex

A two-alarm fire tore through a seven-unit building at a southeast Fresno apartment complex Monday night.
Dozens of residents at Redwood Canyon Apartments and others nearby watched as crews fought to bring the fire under control in the two-story building.
The complex is at Huntington and Phillip avenues, east of Clovis Avenue and north of Kings Canyon Road. No injuries were reported, but seven families were displaced, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said. He estimated damage at $500,000 and said no cause had been determined, but arson was not likely.
Fresno, Clovis and Fresno County fire departments were called to the scene about 8:15 p.m. and arrived six minutes later, Reitz said. They found a seven-unit, two-story building fully engulfed.
Reitz said the fire started in a downstairs unit and quickly spread upstairs through an attic. The apartments had smoke alarms, but none were audible when firefighters arrived, Reitz said.
Crews also found three extinguishers inside the apartments. A few explosions could be heard as the fire burned. Forty fire personnel were present plus crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co., fire investigators and American Ambulance.
Huntington was closed at Clovis Avenue.
Comments